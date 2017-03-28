Kerosine Explosion: One Dead, 16 Others Severely Burnt In Calabar

One person has died while 16 others are being treated for severe burns in Calabar the Cross River state capital.

The death and injuries occurred following an explosion linked to kerosene adulteration.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Asibong Inyang, who visited the victims at the hospital said the government is investigating the incident to find the root cause of the explosions.

She said the Ministry of Health would also educate residents on the dangers of using adulterated products, and promised to donate medical accessories to the ward in support of their treatment.

Also, while speaking to journalists, the State Commissioner for Petroleum, Itaya Asuquo Nyong, gave the assurance that his ministry would investigate those behind the adulteration and bring the culprits to book.

“We will set up an investigative panel cos we want to get to the root cause of the matter and find out where this product is bought and I intend to involve the services of the operative agencies in this operation, because we intend to ensure that adequate punishment is given. We should never experience such in the state”.

Some of the victims who spoke to Journalists, expressed that they were in deep pains as a result of the burns from the explosion.