Messi Banned From Argentina’s Qualifying Campaign

Channels Television
Updated March 28, 2017

Messi Banned From Argentina Qualifying CampaignWorld football governing body, FIFA has banned Lionel Messi from Argentina’s 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Barcelona star was punished for reportedly insulting the mother of Brazilian assistant referee, Dewson Silva during Argentina’s 1-0 win over Chile last week.

Following the ban, Argentina will contend with Bolivia, Uruguay, Paraguay and Venezuela in the absence of their best player.

However, the victory at home to the Chileans has kept the Argentines in the mix for automatic qualification, sitting in third place in CONMEBOL’s qualification process.


