Niger Govt. Approves 2.06Billion Naira To Pay Pensioners

The Niger state government has approved the release of 2.06billion Naira for pensioners under the old pension scheme .

Niger state Head of Service, Mr. Yabagi Sule and the Director General Niger state Pension Board, Hon. Usman Muhammad, made the disclosure in separate addresses at the opening of a two day workshop for management and staff of the State Pension Board.

The Head of Service who was represented by the Permanent Secretary Human Resources, Mr. Yahaya Abubakar, said the 8billion Naira was domiciled with the National Pension Commission.

He described the contributory pension scheme as very germane in the whole pension business because it touches the lives of retirees.

He added that the misconceptions about the CPS is as a result of lack of training which he said the workshop was designed to arrest.

Mr. Abubakar, however, hinted that a new pension law that would ensure regular payment of pension and gratuities but did not elaborate.

Meanwhile, Hon. Mohammad made it known that over 1000 retirees had been paid over 1billion Naira while another batch of 569 retirees would be paid any moment from now.

He noted that the state and local government pensioners have been receiving their monthly pensions promptly because the governor has instructed that it should be a first line charge.

He assured that all matters “standing against the CPS will be dealt with very soon, we will have a clearer picture of it not too long from now”.