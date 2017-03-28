Ogun State Donates N1m to Family Of Slain Driver

The Ogun State government has donated one million Naira to the family of Sauban Koleosho, also known as Onila, a driver, who recently, was allegedly shot dead by men of the Nigeria Customs Service along Kobape road, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Customs operatives had reportedly shot at the driver on the suspicion that he was carrying smuggled bags of rice in his car.

Making the donation on behalf of the state government in Abeokuta, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Taiwo Adeoluwa, said the donation was to take care of some of the immediate needs of his wife and children.

He pledged that the government would pursue the matter and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“I assure you that we will not rest until the perpetrators of the killing are brought to book. We shall do everything within our power to ensure that this family gets justice”, the SSG stated.

While maintaining that the government would not encourage smuggling and other acts of economic sabotage, the Secretary to the State Government urged security agencies to always carry out their activities with utmost civility to prevent such occurrences in future.

In response to the gesture, the widow, Mrs Zainab Koleosho, thanked the government and appealed for further assistance for the education of her four children.