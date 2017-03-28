OSBC, Osun Assembly Plan Befitting Burial For Journalist

The Osun state Broadcasting Corporation, (OSBC), and the state House of Assembly have arranged to give a befitting burial to the House of Assembly correspondent, Nathaniel Abimbola, who died in a motor accident last weekend.

The Chairman, OSBC board, Hon. Kola Akanji, disclosed this when a group, Asiwaju Grassroot Foundation (AGF), paid a condolence visit to the station on Monday.

The OSBC chairman commended the AGF for being the first group to pay a condolence visit to the station.

According to Akanji, “Nathaniel was a very dedicated, humble, hardworking journalist.

“We had a meeting here on Thursday and we finished late around 7:00pm. I saw him editing a report which we used on Friday before he died on their way to a church programme. It was very disheartening for us, but we just have to accept it”.

“The House of Assembly is organising a programme for him, imagine somebody that is not a member of the House so, that tells you how dedicated he was.

“We are trying to merge the programme with our own and make it befitting.”

In his remarks, the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Comrade Adebayo Adeboye, urged the management of OSBC to bear the loss and rather see it as a move to strengthen the organisation.

Adeboye, described the death of Abimbola as a rude shock, saying that the group was yet to come to terms with the reality of the sad incident.

“We understand the fact that Late Nathaniel Abimbola, was a dedicated staff of your corporation, our paths crossed several times during his assignment as your correspondent at the Osun State House of Assembly.

“Though his death is very painful and hard, very hard to comprehend, we take solace in the fact that he was a committed man that believed in professionalism and service to humanity and his short sojourn on earth would forever be remembered.

“On behalf of our Principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Executive members and the entire assembly of the foundation, we expressed our profound sympathy, we share your grief and strongly identify with you in this sorry moment,” he said.

Adeboye therefore prayed Almighty God to grant the management, and the entire OSBC staff, journalists in the state, and the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, Channels Television also gathered that four others, who died, alongside Abimbola, were all members of Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) Ayetoro Osogbo.

The entire occupants of the ill-fated 18-seater bus were said to have been heading to Imeko headquarters of the church for a retreat.