Oyo Govt. Sets Up Agency For Planning, Development Control

The Oyo State Government, has set up a Bureau of Planning and Development Control, to fast track the ongoing infrastructural development and urbanisation of the state, as an integral part of the modernization efforts by the state governor.

The bureau would also be tasked with eliminating indiscriminate and illegal physical development across the state.

This was disclosed on Monday at a press briefing by the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Toye Arulogun, at the end of the State Executive Council meeting held at the Governor’s Office Exco Chambers, Ibadan, the state capital.

Mr. Arulogun explained that the Bureau was established to step up the modernization of the physical landscape of the state, noting that the Bureau would operate as an enforcement agent for the controlled physical development of Oyo State.

He said that the government had to cut out bureaucratic bottlenecks in order to achieve more physical development projects, adding that the bureau was set up to create a more efficient process of turning around the physical landscape in the State.

“At the end of today’s State executive council meeting, the council decided after deliberations to create the ‘Bureau of Planning and Development Control’ with a view to embark on more physical developmental and control projects which would add more aesthetic value to the environment in the state.

“There is the urgent need to create an agency that will be reporting directly to the Governor. The agency will perform its roles and functions outside any ministry. The government is desirous of a department that will be more efficient in guiding development in the state.

“There is the need to conclude all projects that will change the face of the state for both the internal and external public. This is in line with Gov Ajimobi’s restoration, transformation and repositioning agenda of the administration.

The commissioner noted that the government will soon have its master plan, saying “the state government is collaborating with the World bank to have a master plan for the state. The government is also embarking on the Geographical Information System (GIS) project to have a proper geographical mapping for the state.”

He also hinted that the agency, which will be headed by a Director General, would also work towards improving the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the State from the physical planning sector, stating that the Ministry of Justice had been mandated to give the agency the needed legal backing.

“The major reason for creating the agency, was to give more bite to the efforts of the administration in effecting a turnaround, in our physical development. We want it to be more efficient.”

The Commissioner said there would be no need for recruitment or procurement of building and furniture for the agency that would become additional costs for the government, adding that the staffers under the concerned ministries and their offices would be used by the bureau.