Rohr Frees Super Eagles From London Camp

Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Genot Rohr, has freed all invited players following the end of the team’s international break in London.

Rohr said the 10 days of camping and training has enabled the technical crew to see new and young players that could be part of his team in future.

The Super Eagles played 1-1 draw against the Teranga Lions of Senegal and also a test match between Super Eagles Team A and Team B ended in a 1-1 draw.

The games were oraganised to keep the team in shape ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa and the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cameroon.