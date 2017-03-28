Sokoto Govt. Intensifies Efforts In Tackling Meningitis

The Sokoto state government says it is intensifying efforts in combating the outbreak of Meningitis across the state.

About 50 million Naira was said to have been spent in the last three days to procure vaccines by the state government.

Officials of the State Ministry of Health have been visiting villages and towns with emergency response ambulances, to evacuate the infected while some other teams were sent to sensitise locals on prevention measures.

On Sunday 14 people were said to have died, following the suspected outbreak of meningitis in Sokoto state, northwest of Nigeria.

The deaths were said to have occurred in seven local governments of Kebbe, Bodinga, Rabah, Wamakko, Gada, Dange/Shuni and Tureta.

The state government however said that so far, it has deployed about 15 medical teams, comprising of over 150 medical personnel to the 23 local governments of the state to prevent further spread.

The government also added that Emergency Response Teams have so far treated no fewer than 330 mixed cases of severe malaria and meningitis across the seven top-hit local governments.