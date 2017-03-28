South Africa’s Anti-apartheid Veteran, Kathrada Dies At 87

South African anti-apartheid activist, Ahmed Kathrada, has passed on at the age of 87, in a Johannesburg hospital.

According to reports, he died peacefully “after a short period of illness, following surgery to the brain”.

Along with the late former South African President, Nelson Mandela, Mr Kathrada was among the eight African National Congress (ANC) activists sentenced to life imprisonment in 1964.

They were convicted of trying to overthrow the apartheid government.

The anti-apartheid icon spent 26 years in prison, 18 of which were on the notorious Robben Island.

He was released in 1989, after which the late former South African President persuaded him to join him in government.

Ahmed Kathrada left parliament in 1999, but remained active in politics.

He criticised the recent direction of the ANC and called on President Jacob Zuma to resign.