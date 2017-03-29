Alleged Fraud: Witness Testifies Against Dokpesi

A Prosecution Witness in the trial of Mr Raymond Dokpesi, has explained how DAAR Investment Holding Company Limited, the second defendant suit, received the sum of over two billion Naira from the office of the National Security Adviser within three months.

At the resumed trial of Mr Dokpesi in Abuja, the witness who is a member of staff of First Bank, narrated how the monies were electronically transferred in four tranches into the account of the company, owned by Mr Dokpesi.

The witness however admitted that the bank was not aware of the reason for the payment by the office of the National Security Adviser to DAAR Investment Holding Company Limited.

Meanwhile, Mr Dokpesi’s lawyer, Dayo Akinlaja (SAN), faulted the testimony of the witness, saying his client was only involved in legitimate business.

The Prosecutor, Olaleke Atolagbe on the other hand, confirmed the testimony of his witness and promised to prove the culpability of the defendants.

Having listened to the testimony of the witness, the Presiding Judge, Justice John Tsoho, adjourned the case to May 24, 2017 for continuation of trial.