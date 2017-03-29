Aminu Nets 15 Points, Nine Rebounds In Blazers Win

National Basketball Association (NBA), D’Tigers forward, Al-Farouq Aminu, has scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets 122-113.

The 26-year-old Nigerian shot four of seven from the field and made six of his nine free throw attempts in 28 minutes of play, as Portland took a 1-game lead for 8th seed in the Western Conference.

Portland also got 32 points and 16 rebounds from former Nuggets center, Jusuf Nurkic, while C. J. McCollum added 39 points.

The Blazers would face the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.