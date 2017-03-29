Buhari Names Ocheni, Hassan As Ministerial Nominees

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has sent the names of two ministerial nominees representing Kogi and Gombe States, to the Senate for confirmation.

The nominee representing Kogi State, Mr Stephen Ocheni is replacing the late Minister of State for Labour James Ocholi, who died in a car accident in 2016.

While the second nominee from Gombe State Mr Suleiman Hassan, is replacing the immediate past Minister of Environment Amina Mohammed, who was appointed the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations.