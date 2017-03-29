Court Grants Bail To Peace Corps Commandant, Dickson Akoh

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has granted bail to the National Commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, Mr Dickson Akor, who is standing trial for alleged money laundering and operation of an unlawful para-military organisation.

Ruling on the bail application filed by counsel to Mr Akor, Justice John Tsoho granted bail to the defendant in the sum of 10 million Naira with one surety, who must possess landed property within Abuja.

The incorporated trustees of the Peace Corps of Nigeria charged as the second defendant, was also granted bail in the sum of 20 million Naira.

Justice Tsoho further ordered Mr Akor to deposit his passport as well as other travel documents, two recent passport photographs and a copy of the title documents of his proposed surety’s property with the court.

The Federal Government had earlier arraigned Mr Dickson Akor, on a 90 count charge bordering on money laundering and obtaining money under false pretenses through extortion from innocent Nigerians.

The Judge however fixed May 23, 2017, for commencement of trial.