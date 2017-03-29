Herdsmen Kill One In Cross River

The Cross River State Police Command, has confirmed the death of, Mr Etim Okon Akpan following a clash between Fulani Herdsmen and members of Obio-Usere community in Odukpani LGA of the State.

Confirming the unfortunate incident to newsmen at the State Command Headquarters in Calabar, the Cross River state capital, the Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, said though normalcy has returned to the community, the police is doing all it can to bring to book the perpetrator of the killing.

CP Inuwa noted that, the death of the aged man followed an attack by the community on one of the cows belonging to the herdsmen which led to the reprisal attack where a life was lost.

He frowned at the action of the Herdsmen and reiterated the fact that, no one has the right to take laws into their hands by killing a fellow human being.

After a pattern of killings allegedly perpetrated by Fulani Herdsmen in Abraka Community, Ethiope Esat Local Government Area of Delta, it leaves the community worried and afraid to access their farms

According to the community members, they have lived with Fulani Herdsmen who have depended on them as host communities for the provision of basic needs such as grains, shelter and indeed, husks from the harvest.

But the sudden turn of events where Herdsmen have abandoned this long mutually-beneficial relationship, by taking up arms against the community calls for serious concern as some of them have been made fatherless, motherless and even orphans.

They are appealing to the government and security agencies to investigate the activities of the herdsmen and bring them to justice.