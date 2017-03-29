Kaduna Govt. To Train Midwives On Obstetric Scanning

The Kaduna state government is set to train midwives to operate obstetric scanning, in order to increase access to quality healthcare services to women and children .

The state Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Paul Dogo, made the announcement at the 14th Biennial Nursing Leaders Conference held in Kaduna.

He said the government is in strong partnership with development partners towards tackling the major causes of maternal and under five mortality, reduction of disease burden in the population and improving health status of all residents.

One of such programmes, according to the Commissioner is the revitalization of the Primary Healthcare system.

While calling on the leaders of the Nursing profession to peruse excellence, professionalism and development of nursing education and practice that will place them at par with their counterparts in the rest of the world; he cautioned them to ensure that they do not fail the next generation; saying “Pass on the Barton to them well”

“We have adopted the Primary Healthcare (PHC) per political ward strategy, and have therefore identified 255 PHCs that are currently undergoing expansion and renovation.

“Contracts have been awarded to GE Health to equip the 255 PHCs with equipment such as the V-Scan.

“Midwives will be trained to do obstetric scanning in order to increase access to quality healthcare services to our women and children.

“To consolidate the gains of our polio free status since November 2012, we are strengthening routine immunization across the State.

“The cold chain gap is being addressed, more cold stores have been built and other cold chain equipment such as the Solar direct driven refrigerators have been bought waiting to be deployed to all the 255 PHCs once the upgrade is completed.

“The Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital Kaduna has been given approval to recruit 160 Nurses and Ministry of Health to recruit 1000 Nurses and Midwives to ensure effective provision of health care in the State.

“To further reduce maternal mortality and morbidity in the state, the government has given approval for the re-introduction of community Midwifery and is working hard towards raising the accreditation status of our Colleges of Nursing and Midwifery, to increase skilled birth attendants in our clinics and hospitals,” the commissioner stated.

