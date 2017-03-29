Madeira Airport Renamed In Honour Of C. Ronaldo

The Madeira Airport has been renamed “Aeroporto Cristiano Ronaldo” in honour of the Real Madrid superstar.

Ronaldo attended the ceremony, which held on Wednesday, in company of his mother, girlfriend and his son, Cristiano Jnr.

Hundreds of locals, including school children were also in attendance.

The airport renaming, follows his homecoming game against Sweden, a return to Madeira’s capital, Funchal, where Portugal had not played for 16 years.

The ceremony also featured the unveiling of Ronaldo’s bust statue, which has been heavily criticised for having zero resemblance to the Portugal captain.