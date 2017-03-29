Physically Challenged Persons Call For Socio-Economic Inclusion

Issues of disability rights and social inclusiveness have brought together a group of physically challenged persons who staged a protest at the National Assembly.

The disabled persons used the opportunity to demand the passage of the “Discrimination Against Persons With Disabilities Bill.”

They explained that if Nigeria must become a truly global force in the comity of nations, it must respect and protect the rights of its physically challenged population.

On arriving at the National Assembly, a letter of legislative inputs was submitted to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki by proxy.

One of the members of the group, stated the need for access to infrastructures and according to her, “inclusive education, special education would be discouraged, inclusive transport, inclusive mobility, inclusive health as well as inclusive employment”.

Two senators who met the group on behalf of the Senate President, thanked them for not allowing their disability stand in their way.

Senator John Eno then gave the assurance that the Federal Government would assent to legislation once passed.