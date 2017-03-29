Senate To Investigate Prof. Itse Sagay’s Comment

The Nigerian Senate has directed its Committee on Ethics and Privileges to investigate remarks allegedly made by the Chairman Presidential Advisory Committee on Corruption, Professor Itse Sagay.

Raising a point of order on the floor, Deputy Senate leader, Bala Ibn Na’allah, drew the attention of lawmakers to a report in a newspaper publication, where Professor Sagay was allegedly quoted as saying that the Senate is filled with people of questionable character.

Senator Ibn Na’allah maintained that Senators do not have questionable characters and therefore asked the Senate to summon Professor Sagay to name those who he feels have questionable characters in the Senate.

The Senate consequently referred the matter to its Committee on Ethics and Privileges to investigate and report back to the Upper Chamber.