Argentine FA To Appeal Messi’s Suspension
The President of the Argentine Football Association, Claudio Tapia says the football body will appeal the four match suspension against Lionel Messi
The President was disappointed that Messi’s sanction was announced less than six hours before the kickoff of their last qualifier match against Bolivia in La Paz.
The five time world player of the year would play in only one of Argentina’s remaining five 2018 World Cup Qualifiers.
More on Sports
23 hours ago
2 days ago