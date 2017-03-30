Argentine FA To Appeal Messi’s Suspension

Channels Television
Updated March 30, 2017

Messi Banned From Argentina Qualifying CampaignThe President of the Argentine Football Association, Claudio Tapia says the football body will appeal the four match suspension against Lionel Messi

The President was disappointed that Messi’s sanction was announced less than six hours before the kickoff of their last qualifier match against Bolivia in La Paz.

The five time world player of the year would play in only one of Argentina’s remaining five 2018 World Cup Qualifiers.


More on Sports

Madeira Airport Renamed In Honour Of C. Ronaldo

Aminu Nets 15 Points, Nine Rebounds In Blazers Win

Messi Banned From Argentina’s Qualifying Campaign

Rohr Frees Super Eagles From London Camp

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV