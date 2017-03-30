Garba Shehu Clarifies Buhari’s London Check Up Controversy

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, says President Muhammadu Buhari will still return to his doctors in London, for follow-ups over his health condition.

Mr Shehu, who was reacting to reports on the matter, dismissed claims that President Buhari is no longer going to London, adding that the Presidency is not aware of the cancellation of the trip.

He told Channels Television that reports had it that the President had changed the plan to return to London for another round of medical treatment, two weeks after his return from the United Kingdom, adding that instead, his doctors will be arriving on Friday to carry out further medical examination on him.

The Presidential spokesman, however, refuted this, insisting that there is no change in the plan for a second trip to London.

President Buhari had on January 19, traveled to London where he spent almost 50 days undergoing medical examination.