Gov. Ayade locks Out Employees For Lateness

Political Appointees and Staff of the Governor’s office in Calabar who resumed late to work on Wednesday were locked out of the Government House, following orders by Governor Ben Ayade.

The action according to the Senior Special Assistant and Chief Press Secretary to governor, Mr Christian Ita said is a way of instilling discipline on the State’s work force, which he has since his assumption into office given adequate concern to their welfare.

Speaking to Channels Television on the issue, the CPS said, even senior appointees who came late were not spared.

Ita noted that, “The action is just to instill discipline, Governor Ben Ayade has done a lot to make the work force happy and he feels that, what they owe the administration in return is to be at their duty post when they should be at their duty post to reciprocate the gesture.

“No appointee was spared from the punishment irrespective of position.

“Status does not matter, what matters is, doing the right thing at the right time, the CPS concluded”.

This is the third time, the governor is ordering that, the gates be locked out to staff who do not come early to work.