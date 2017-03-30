Governor Gaidam Re-opens Katarko Bridge In Yobe

Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, has re-opened the Katarko Bridge in Gujba Local Government Area of the state, four years after it was blown up by the Boko Haram sect.

The bridge is a major infrastructure that connects the state to neighbouring states in Nigeria’s North-east.

It lies 22 kilometres away from Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, and served as a link to the strongholds of the insurgents.

Governor Gaidam, who officially opened the reconstructed bridge on Thursday, emphasised its economic importance, saying his administration will continue to do all it can to develop the state.

He added that his administration will extend the olive branch to other major towns of the state.

“It was in our plan to beautify Damaturu metropolis, it has to look like a state capital before our term ends in 2019 and this does not mean that we will overlook some other urban cities,” the Governor said.

He further inspected the Yobe State Fire Service Headquarters under remodeling, where he tasked the contractors to redouble their efforts to ensure completion as schedule.

Governor Gaidam also inspected ongoing urban road renewal projects across the state capital and praised the the contractors for a job well done.

Speaking at one of the sites of inspection, the Commissioner of Works and Transport, Lawan Shettima, gave a breakdown of the level of work at the Damaturu-Makza road, which he said was 50 per cent completed.

Governor Gaidam expressed delight at the level of work done and promised to construct more roads, schools and other infrastructure, in order to revive various communities in the state.

He, however, urged the contractors to maintain speed and quality of work, in line with the contract specification.