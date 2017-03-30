Islamic Counter Terrorism Group Interface With Military To End Menace

Updated March 30, 2017
Officials of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC), have assured the military of their support in the fight against terrorism in the country.

The IMCTC team made this known after a closed door meeting with the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Burutai, Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Lucky Irabor and officers of the Nigerian Army, on discussions centered around terrorism in the region and various approaches to counter it.

The Secretary General of the IMCTC Lieutenant General Abdulelah Alsaleh said, “Our mission in the International Islamic Military Coalition is to study and see what support we can give to our colleagues in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to help fight terrorism on all domains.islamic-counter3

“The ideologies, communication and fighting the counter financing of terrorism is to study all possibilities and see what we can do.

“On the military side, the lessons we can learn from the experiences Nigerians have gone through.”


