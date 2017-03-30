NDDC Board: FG Urged To Appoint Representatives In Imo, Abia, Ondo

A group under the aegis of Niger Delta Youth Rescue Movement (NDYRM) Imo state chapter, has called on the Federal Government to immediately appoint a commissioner from the NDDC, who will represent Imo, Abia and Ondo states at the NDDC board, just as other Niger Delta states are duly represented.

The National Coordinator of the group Comrade Amaechi Adibuo made this call in Owerri the Imo state capital, during a meeting with youths from oil producing communities, he said the appointment of the NDDC commissioners in these states will enable benefits accrued to the people of the state come to them accordingly and will eventually bring a lasting peace and orderliness in the communities.

According to him “We the Niger Delta Youth Rescue Movement Imo state chapter hereby respectfully call on the Presidency to immediately appoint and announce names of NDDC commissioners for Imo, Abia and Ondo states, we are fully aware that the new NDDC board has a good plan for the people of the Niger Delta particularly on youth empowerment and development of the oil region, hence the need for Imo, Abia and Ondo states to have representatives at the NDDC board”.

The group maintained that the appointment of these commissioners will restore the confidence of the people especially as it relates to citing and completion of NDDC projects at the oil producing areas.

The group also believes that it will promote development, productivity and avoid further demonstration which may result to violence.

The youths maintained that they are law abiding people and would do anything possible to be productive, promote peace and development in the region.