NFF Pays Tribute To Late Paul Hamilton

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has paid glowing tributes to former Nigeria coach, Paul Hamilton, who died in Lagos after a protracted illness.

The NFF described Hamilton as a hard-working and passionate administrator for his selfless contribution to the development of football in the country.

The late coach played for the Senior National Team in the 1960s and early 1970s.

He later coached the Super Eagles during the qualifiers for the 1990 FIFA World Cup.

Hamilton also led the Super Falcons to the 1991 and 1995 FIFA Women’s World Cups.