Nigerian Pilot Completes World Tour

A Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola Odujinrin, who works for Air Djibouti has become the first African pilot in history to fly solo around the world.

Mr Odujinrin completed the final leg of his historic journey on Wednesday, landing safely at the Washington Dulles International Airport in the United States.

The pilot finished the entire circumnavigation in a Cirrus SR22, stopping in more than 15 countries on five continents, and returning to Washington D.C., where his journey began in September, 2016.

The flight is part of Project Transcend, a foundation which aims to inspire young people to achieve their goals, regardless of their personal circumstances.

On his historic feat, Odujinrin said: “Ever since I was a child, I dreamed of one day flying around the world. We have a responsibility to lead by example and follow our dreams”.

He said he wants African children to also think in the direction of “I can do this too”.