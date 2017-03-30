Ogun Govt. Raises Alarm Over Impending Floods

The Ogun State Government, has raised alarm over an impending flooding in various places in the state as predicted by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) in its 2017 seasonal rainfall prediction.

Briefing journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital, the state Commissioner for Environment, Mr Bolaji Oyeleye said areas to be affected by the flood include Abeokuta, Ewekoro, Ijebu Igbo, Ijebu Ode, Ikenne, Ota among other towns in the state.

While asking residents to maintain a high level of personal hygiene, the Commissioner, however, warned them against indiscriminate dumping of refuse in canal, and water in the state.

“The 2017 seasonal rainfall prediction by the NIMET showed floods may occur in some states in the north and west even as a shorter length of rain is predicted in most part of the country, rainfall amount is predicted to be above normal in and around Sokota, Zamfara, Niger, Kwara, Ogun and Adamawa”, he said.

He further noted that, “NIMET predicts the earliest onset date to be February 25, over the coastal region of the Niger Delta, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Plateau, Rivers, Bayelsa, Ogun and Oyo states are predicted to record early onset dates by about, three to seven days range from their 30 years normal.

“NIMET also predicted that many Nigerians would likely experience “Above danger heat stress” this year, due to combination of heat and humidity, this impact is that exposure to excessive heat for too long could cause heat stress, which may in turn lead to severe illness collectively called “Hyperthermia”.

“We are appealing to residents not to block drainage channels, either natural or constructed, refrain from dumping waste into drainage channels and rivers or stream flow course” he concluded.