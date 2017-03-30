Tinubu A Shining Star In Nigeria’s Political Firmament – Ajimobi

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has felicitated with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr Yomi Layinka, the Governor described the former Governor of Lagos State as a role model and shining star in the nation’s political firmament.

“Asiwaju is a detribalised Nigerian who has traversed the length and breadth of Nigeria, recruiting people of like minds in seeking the emancipation of the country and the entrenchment of an egalitarian society.

“His undying love for the downtrodden, the deprived and the ordinary folks across Nigeria is widely acknowledged, while his unflinching support for the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has helped tremendously in the fulfillment of its electioneering promises to Nigerians,” he said.

Governor Ajimobi also acknowledged Tinubu’s support to his administration, saying it has served as a motivating factor for the successes he has so far recorded in the last six years.

“As you are savouring the joy of this occasion, it is our prayer that God Almighty strengthens you, so that you can continue working for the betterment of your fatherland,” he said.