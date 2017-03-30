Troops Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno

Troops of 112 Task Force Battalion, 22 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Operation Lafiya Dole on Wednesday carried out a fighting patrol along Boskoro, Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno state.

The area is believed to be a sleeper cell of Boko Haram terrorists for hibernating.

In a press statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, “The troops came in contact with some elements of the terrorists suspected to be in staging area to lay ambush for troops along Ajiri-Dikwa road.

“The patrol team engaged the terrorists and neutralized one of them, recovering AK-47 rifle, 1 Magazine, 47 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition and belt links.

“Unfortunately one soldier sustained injury during the operation.

“The injured soldier has been taken to a military hospital and is responding to treatment”.