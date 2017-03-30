Troops Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno

Channels Television
Updated March 30, 2017

troops-biycleTroops of 112 Task Force Battalion, 22 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Operation Lafiya Dole on Wednesday carried out a fighting patrol along Boskoro, Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno state.

The area is believed to be a sleeper cell of Boko Haram terrorists for hibernating.

In a press statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, “The troops came in contact with some elements of the terrorists suspected to be in staging area to lay ambush for troops along Ajiri-Dikwa road.

“The patrol team engaged the terrorists and neutralized one of them, recovering AK-47 rifle, 1 Magazine, 47 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition and belt links.

“Unfortunately one soldier sustained injury during the operation.

“The injured soldier has been taken to a military hospital and is responding to treatment”.


More on Local

Amnesty International Condemns Attack On African Students In India

Bayelsa Gov. Signs Education Bills Into Law

Edo Govt. To Settle Outstanding Pension Allowances

Gov. Ayade locks Out Employees For Lateness

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV