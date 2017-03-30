Judge Extends Hold On Trump’s Travel Ban

U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban has suffered another setback as a Federal Judge in Hawaii has indefinitely extended the suspension of the new executive order.

Judge Derrick Watson’s ruling means Mr Trump will be barred from enforcing the ban on Muslim nations while it is contested in court.

In a lawsuit, the U.S. State said the ban would harm tourism and the ability to recruit foreign students and workers.

But President Trump said his revised travel ban seeks to prevent terrorists from entering the United States.

President Trump’s executive order signed on March 6, would have placed a 90 day ban on people from Iran, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen and a 120 day ban on refugees.