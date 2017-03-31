Court Nullifies NBA 2015 Constitution

It may not be the best of times for the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), as the Federal High Court in Abuja nullifies the Constitution of the NBA under which the current leadership came into power, declaring it null and void.

However, the court judgement has been appealed by the leadership of the NBA, who sought a stay of execution to Justice John Tsoho’s judgement.

The judgement had held that the amended NBA Constitution, under which the present executive was elected, breached Section 597 and 598 of the Company and Allied Matters Act, especially as it relates to the registration of the amended constitution.

But a Court of Appeal in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory has granted a stay of execution on Justice Tsoho’s judgement.