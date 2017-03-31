Bilateral Relationship: French Ambassador Visits Obaseki

The French ambassador to Nigeria, Denys Gauer says his government is seeking more bilateral trade investments in Nigeria through the French Development Agency which has committed over one billion Euros by way of loans for various projects.

In an interview at the government House in Benin City, the state capital, the French envoy said his mission in Edo state is to explore the investment opportunities.

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, on his part, said the meeting was in line with his policy of wealth creation to dissuade the youths from embarking on fruitless journeys abroad in search of greener pastures.