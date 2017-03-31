Buhari Approves Deployment Of Four Ambassadors

Nigeria’s President, Mohammadu Buhari, has approved the immediate deployment of four of the newly-appointed Ambassadors-Designate.

This was made known on Friday, in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

Those affected include: Professor Tijjani Bande, (Kebbi state), who has been posted as Ambassador/Representative to the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations, Headquarters in New York and Mr Itegboje Sunday Samson, (Edo state), who will serve as his deputy also at the UN.

Others are Mr Kadiri Ayinla Audu, (Kwara state) who is now Nigeria’s Ambassador/Representative to the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations offices in Geneva and Mr Bankole Adeoye, (Ogun state), who is now Nigeria’s Ambassador/Representative to the Embassy of Nigeria/Permanent Mission to the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The President went ahead to wish the new Ambassadors/Representatives the very best in their assignments, while stating that the deployments are with immediate effect.