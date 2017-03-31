CAF B-Licence Coaching Course Ends In Abuja

The CAF B-Licence Coaching Course organised by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has ended in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the training, Chairman of the League Management Company, Mr Shehu Dikko, tasked participants to be willing to invest in learning new trends and technological innovations in the game.

He also challenged Nigerian coaches to always support one another, especially when any of them is appointed into the national teams.

A total of 75 participants on Friday collected certificates of participation in the conference room of the NFF/FIFA Technical Centre at the National Stadium Complex.

Those who participated include former Nigerian midfielder, Garba Lawal, as well as Nigerian Professional Football League coaches, Fidelis Ilechukwu of MFM FC, and Kabiru Dogo of Nasarawa United.