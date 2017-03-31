Court Convicts Man For Three Years Over Theft

A Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun state, has sentenced a 60-year old man, Kazeem Adekitan, to three years imprisonment for stealing one Honda Accord car.

Adekitan was once arraigned by the Osun State Police Command before the court on December 1, 2016 for allegedly stealing a car.

The Police prosecutor, Mereti Wilson, briefed the court that the accused, on October 3, stole the car belonging to one Adigun Lukman around Ayetoro Osogbo.

He said that the offence is contrary to Section 383(1) and punishable under section 390(9)(10A) of Criminal Code Cap 34, Volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

As at then, the accused person pleaded not guilty and was granted bail of 200,000 Naira with one surety in like sum.

He was however unable to perfect his bail and has been in prison custody since then.

Contrary to his earlier statement, the accused on Friday, pleaded guilty to the offence.

“My wife and child died in a road accident while coming to the court to perfect my bail and I have no other family except them. Please have mercy on me. I have been in prison all this while since there is nobody to perfect my bail”.

Subsequently, Magistrate Falilat Sodamade, in her judgment, sentenced him to three years imprisonment.