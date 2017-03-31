Eddie Howe Wins First Premier League Honour

Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe has been named the Premier League Manager of the Month.

The 39-year-old clinched the honour for the first time, after masterminding the club’s unbeaten run in March.

Bournemouth won two and drew one of their three matches to progress to 11th position on the league table, and nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Howe was selected ahead of Crystal Palace’s Sam Allardyce, Chelsea’s Antonio Conte, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, Tottenham Hotspur’s Mauricio Pochettino and Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City.