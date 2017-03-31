FG Extends 2016 Capital Budget Implementation

Channels Television
Updated March 31, 2017

min-of-financeThe Federal Government has extended the implementation of the capital component of the 2016 budget from March 31 to May 5, or till the passage of the 2017 budget.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed in a statement that the Accountant-General of the Federation, Idris Ahmed, had issued a circular to all ministries, departments and agencies of government to inform them of the extension.

According to the ministry, the extension is to enable the MDAS utilise the 1 trillion Naira so far released for capital expenditure.


More on Business

States’ Debt Burden Rises To Over 3.342trn Naira – NEITI

CBN Orders BTAs, PTAs, Medicals, School Fees At 360 Naira Per Dollar

NASS Approves FG’s Request For $500m Bond Issuance

MPC Leaves Key Rates Unchanged

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV