Lukaku Voted Premier League Player Of The Month

Romelu Lukaku’s four goals in March have earned the Everton striker the Premier League Player of the Month award.

Lukaku received the accolade after moving to the top of the scoring chart, taking his tally to 21 strikes for the season with three deadly performances.

He finished March with two goals in a 4-0 triumph over Hull City, making him the first Everton player in history to reach 20 goals in a single Premier League season.

The 23-year-old Belgian claimed the prize ahead of Artur Boruc and Joshua King of Bournemouth, Nathan Redmond of Southampton, Crystal Palace’s Mamadou Sakho and Liverpool midfielder, Georginio Wijnaldum.