Brexit: UK To Stand Up For Gibraltar’s Interests

United Kingdom has said it will stand up for Gibraltar’s interests after the territory accused Spain of using Brexit to forward its territorial aims.

Gibraltarians, who number about 30,000, rejected by 99 per cent to one per cent, the idea of the UK sharing sovereignty with Spain, in a vote in 2002.

After reported lobbying from Spain, the European Union’s Brexit negotiation strategy is that decisions affecting Gibraltar will be run past the Spanish government.

Gibraltar’s Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said this was “Unacceptable” but foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, has held talks with Mr Picardo in an effort to reassure him of the UK’s support.

Key issues in post-Brexit negotiations relating to Gibraltar are likely to be border controls as well as airport landing rights, as thousands of workers commute in and out of the territory from the Spanish mainland every day.