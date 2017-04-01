Colombia landslide kills 112, Leaves Many Injured

At least 112 people have been killed in Putumayo province, south-west Colombia with many more injured after a landslide.

The incident follows hours of heavy rains overnight, which caused rivers to burst their banks and flood homes.

Troops have been deployed as part of national emergency response.

An unknown number of people are however said to be missing as the main local hospital struggles to cope with casualties.

Representatives of the National Disaster Risk Management Unit Rescue Services, say 17 neighborhoods are affected, including that of the mayor of the provincial capital, Mocoa.

Meanwhile, President Juan Manuel Santos has sent his condolences to families of victims of the unfortunate incident.