Crystal Palace Stun Chelsea At Stamford Bridge
Christian Benteke’s 11th minute strike has helped Crystal Palace stun league leaders, Chelsea, by two goals to one at Stamford Bridge.
Cece Fabregas gave the Blues a 5th minute but two goals in two minutes from Wilfred Zaha and Benteke ensured the Eagles took home all three points.
Elsewhere, Tottenham beat Burnley 2-0 to close the gap on Chelsea to seven points.
Hull City edged West Ham 2-1, Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, scored Leicester City’s opening goal in their 2-0 win over Stoke City.
Manchester United and West Brom drew goalless at old Trafford.
Watford pipped Sunderland 1-0, while in the day’s lunchtime kickoff, Liverpool beat Everton by three goals to one at Anfield.