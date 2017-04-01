Delta State Govt. Advocates Proper Disposal Of Medical Waste

The Delta state government has received an incinerator to help in improving the disposal of medical waste in the state.

The equipment was given to the institution by a private donor, a gesture which the Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has commended.

According to the World Health Organisation (W.H.O), 15% of waste generated by health care activities are hazardous to the society.

The government has therefore stated that the incinerator would be used in one of the state hospitals as a vital equipment to keep the environment safe.

Channels Television visited the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara, where the appropriate method of disposal was being demonstrated.

A staff of the hospital said, the temperature of the incinerator is usually between 1,900 and 2000 degrees centigrade which is capable of burning any item to ashes before the final disposal.

While the government has expressed gratitude for the gesture, it has also called on other organisations and corporate entities to render more support in the provision of public infrastructure.