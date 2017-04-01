Federal Law Maker Charged With Certificate Forgery

A member of the House of Representatives, Nse Ekpenyong, has been arraigned at the Federal High Court, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, for alleged forgery of certificate of a higher institution.



Mr Ekpenyong represents the Oron Federal Constituency, Akwa Ibom state, was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), on a nine-count charge, accusing him of forging a National Diploma Certificate of the Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, Abia State.

“You, Nse Bassey Ekpenyong on 22 November 2012, at Uyo, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did make a document to wit: Abia State Polytechnic National Diploma Certificate in Business Administration with No. 001181 dated 22nd November, 2012 with intent that it may be acted upon as genuine which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (2) (C) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M 17 of the Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) 2007 and punishable under section 1 (2) of the same Act,” one of the charges preferred against the lawmaker read.

Mr Ekpenyong, who appeared dejected, pleaded not guilty to the charges while his lawyer, Emmanuel Isangedoho, argued for his bail which was opposed by the EFCC.

The presiding Judge, Ijeoma Ojukwu, however granted the lawmaker bail in the sum of 10 million Naira and adjourned till April 12, while promising that the case would be treated speedily.