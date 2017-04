Roger Federer won a thrilling three-hour contest against Nick Kyrgios to get to the finals, against Rafael Nadal at the Miami Open.

The Swiss triumphed 7-6 6-7 7-6 to take his 2017 record to 18 wins and one defeat.

Federer will take on Nadal for the 37th time on Sunday, and the second final this year after beating the Spaniard at January’s Australian Open.