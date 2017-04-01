Media Report About Boko Haram Attack On Pulka Is False – Army

The Nigerian Army has debunked reports of an attack by Boko Haram militants in Pulka, a village in Borno state, northeast Nigeria.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a news story circulating on Social Media and some mainstream media that suspected Boko Haram terrorists have allegedly attacked Pulka and abducted 22 women, attributing it to an unidentified Bulama as source.

“We wish state that the report is completely false and should be ignored. For the avoidance of doubt, Pulka and its environs is heavily fortified and there has not been any security breach in the area,” the statement read.