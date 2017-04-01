Nasarawa Govt. To Partner Nurses, Midwives On Service Delivery

The Nasarawa state Ministry of Health has taken steps to ensure standard practice in the nursing and midwifery profession.

Consequently, the management said it has concluded arrangement with the State chapter of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), to organise a one week intensive mandatory continuing professional development program, workshop for practitioners.

A statement in Lafia signed by the Ministry’s Director of Nursing Services, Alabere Bawa, indicated that the week-long symposium would serve as an avenue for renewal of practicing licenses and is expected to update practitioners with current trends and ways to enhance service delivery.

The statement calls on all nurses and midwives in the state to converge on Monday April 3, for the commencement of the training program.