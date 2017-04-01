Queen’s Baton Relay Arrives Nigeria

The 2018 Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay, has arrived in Nigeria.

This is part of activities to herald the multi-sports event scheduled to hold from April 5 to 15, 2018 in Queensland, Australia.

The delegation of the Queen’s Baton Relay was received by officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Nigeria Olympic Committee.

This is the 5th time the Baton Relay will be visiting Nigeria since 2002.