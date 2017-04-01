Students Lament Difficulty In JAMB Registration

Applicants of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) of the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB), are appealing to the management to make the process less cumbersome.

This according to them is to enable as many of them register before the deadline.

The students who made this appeal at the JAMB zonal office in Benin City, the Edo state Capital, complained of inadequate bank staff to issue registration pins.

Speaking to Channels Television, one of the students narrated their plight, saying that although the board is expected to work with four banks in order to ease the process, on getting to the banks, they were turned back on grounds of non-availability of pins.

The complaints follow the recent introduced of new rules and guidelines which are expected to eliminate fraudulent practices in the system ahead of the 2017 UTME exams.

The Board innovated a contemporary sale of application method, which led to the elimination of scratch cards.

It also adopted a cost saving procedure, the ‘PIN Vending System’ which is said to be a secured system that has redressed the sharp practices associated with the use of scratch cards.

In response to the situation, the Acting Zonal Coordinator, Mr Oseme Ilu, said the problem stems from the Vending system which is currently being fixed.