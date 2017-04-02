Abia Govt. To Establish International Market Outlets For Made In Aba

Plans are on top gear by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s administration towards establishing international marketing outlets of Made in Aba products in foreign countries like United State of America, Japan, China, Dubai, Egypt amongst many others.

The outlets which will be stocked with products like shoes, belts, wears, leather bags and other leather products manufactured by Aba business community.

The Chief of Staff to deputy Governor, John Nwangborogwu disclosed this during an event held at Aba North Local Government Area of the State to appreciate members of the Okezuo Abia Organization in the rural areas for their dogged efforts and support given to Governor Ikpeazu.

He made it clear that the Governor is ever committed to local content and capacity development of the Aba business community as an avenue of increasing the State’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) through the sales of Aba Made Goods locally, Nationally and Internationally.

“In this time of recession, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is unrelenting in finding alternative means of increasing the State’s Internally Generated Revenue,

“I want to say that he has discovered the socioeconomic potentiality of Aba and is ever determined to explore it to its fullest,

“We are set to organize a mini-empowerment programme that will touch directly on lives of the people and the society at large, we are prepared to ensure that the empowerment programme reaches every individual.”