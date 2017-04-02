Al-Makura Reaffirms Resolve To Minimise Youth Restiveness

The Nasarawa state governor Tanko Al-makura has reaffirmed his resolve to minimise youths restiveness in the state.

The governor made this known at passing out parade of the 2nd batch of the Nasarawa youth empowerment scheme(NAYES).

Addressing the marshals shortly after the parade, the governor says there is need to complement the efforts of security agencies in order to achieve a crime free society.

“There when the country is bedevilled by one crisis or another, we need to support our security agencies by taking responsibility of some of the most pedestrian aspects of their job, so that we give them the opportunity the concentration to focus on core security issues that will add value towards the security and the protection of public and private properties in the country”

He said the initiative has taken a number of youths off the streets.

“As a result of this initiative, many youths have been taken out of the streets and are duly engaged for purposeful community service . This has drastically reduced idleness, restiveness and other social vices that are inimical to our determination to ensure a serene environment that will enable socio-economic activities to thrive in our dear state”

He charged the beneficiaries to be patriotic in discharging their duties.

“You must let patriotism be your watch word because this is the only thing that is always associated with people who have some kind of military and para military training. The love and sacrifice for one’s nation. This, should be the cardinal pre occupation in everything that you do, Nigeria first, this country first and its people, then later you can add all the spices that you are trained to carry out your responsibility”

” it is only by so doing that you will justify the essence for which you are enrolled into this scheme , which is meant to safeguard our infrastructure and communities from recklessness of the unscrupulous members of the society”

Ene Amos one of the beneficiaries who expressed gratitude to the governor said the initiative is a welcome development that will reduce crime rates in the state.

“The governor has helped all the youth and it will stop corruption because with lack of job people will be going here and there to be stealing but now that the governor has given us jobs, we are here to tell him thank you because he has made us to be proud of ourselves and we have work to do now “, she said.

The 1,500 Marshals who received one week intensive training by the Nigeria police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Commission and the Nigeria Army at the Magaji Dan Yamusa NYSC orientation camp in Keffi are to be deployed across the state as traffic marshals, sanitary inspectors, community watchers and facility inspectors with emphasis on safe guarding public utilities and controlling gridlock around the city centre especially at peak hours.

The Nasarawa youth empowerment scheme was initiated by the state government in 2014 to create employment and reduce youth restiveness.

This brings to a total of 3,000 youths including men and women engaged by the state government.